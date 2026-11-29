Former Democratic State Representative and author Helen Giddings sat down with Eye on Politics reporter Jack Fink for Java with Jack at Ruth's Cafe in South Dallas to discuss the recent election results, her career in the Texas Legislature, and her new book.

"I am totally in shock, and I am very, very pleasantly surprised," Giddings told Jack about her reaction to the November election results. "There's nobody that I know that foresaw this coming. I thought I would win. I thought Nathan Johnson would win. And outside of Texas, there are a few people that I thought would win. Nothing like this... This has restored my hope for America and my faith in humanity, because it was fading."

Giddings emphasized the importance of Republicans and Democrats working together across the aisle.

"There are going to be some people who are going to say, 'What do you mean, working across the aisle? They didn't give you guys any chairmanships in the House.' And now you say you're going to give them chairmanships. So you will have that faction out there. And I understand that," she told Jack. "But having worked in the Texas House for 26 years, I know how very important it is to work across the aisle if you're going to deliver for Texans."

With over two decades of experience in the Texas House, Giddings is no stranger to working across the aisle.

"I chaired Business and Industry for three terms under a Republican speaker of the House," said Giddings. "No one had a woman or a Black in that position... It was an interesting time. You're talking about when there was no chair. There were five Republicans on this committee for Democrats. I was one of those, of course, but I was chairing this committee."

Giddings described her conversation with her vice chair, Gary Elkins of Houston, urging everyone on the committee to work together and pass decisions unanimously.

"He said, 'Oh, Helen, that's never been done. I don't think we can do that.' And I said, 'I think we can.' I said, 'What that means is the nine people on that committee are going to have to work together, and they're going to have to find ways to compromise and put forth the best pieces of legislation we can.' And for two terms, for four years, every piece of legislation that came out of business and industry came out on a unanimous vote," she said.

"One of the things, Jack, I think that I talk about in my book is that progress happens at the speed of relationships, and relationships are everything in the legislature," Giddings said.

Her book, When There Was No Chair: The Courage to Show Up, was inspired by her own journey in the Texas House.

"I didn't have any kind of a roadmap. No one else who looked like me had been there. And so I was on my own, so to speak, and I was building the plane as I was flying it. And so that's what the book is all about," she said.

In it, she not only details her relationships across the aisle in the Texas House, but also her efforts to lift Texas sanctions against South Africa, create the University of North Texas in Dallas, and save Paul Quinn College.

Her message to younger people is to just show up.

"As it relates to this book and as it relates to my life, really the most radical step is just showing up. I mean, when I went into that meeting at Paul Quinn, I had no earthly idea what was going to come out of that. But I did have the courage to show up, and I did have the courage to try and find answers, even though there was a lot of uncertainty in that kind of thing," said Giddings. "And so much of what I've been able to do in my life; I didn't know if I was going to be able to do that, but I had the courage to show up. And that, to me, has always been the first step."