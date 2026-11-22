Following the blue wave election in Texas, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz pledges to recapture the State House and some Congressional seats for Republicans after losing them to the Democrats in this year's midterm. In an interview with CBS News Texas, Cruz said, "I believe in 2028, we're going to retake the State House. We're going to win back some of these congressional seats that we should have won. We're going to set it up so that we will win back the governorship and Lieutenant Governor and Attorney General and the other statewides in 2030."

Last week, Cruz announced he and his team have launched the nonprofit organization Saving Texas.

"This organization that my team is standing up is designed to fight to save Texas, to retake the state, to build the infrastructure, to recruit candidates who can run and win in their districts, who can appeal to their constituents and fight for common-sense conservative principles, but also to build the infrastructure of personnel and messaging and polling and fundraising and all the tools you need to have a full team in place," he said.

Cruz said without doing the hard work, they won't be able to accomplish their goals.

"We need to take Texas back. We need to save Texas," he said.

When asked how this organization's efforts will be different from the Texas GOP's efforts, Cruz said, "The Texas GOP will continue to do the work they do, but we need to take this to just a different level. We need to have real resources, real infrastructure, and a real foundation to go in and win races. One of the things that happened this cycle: Many of the state representatives who lost races had not faced a competitive race before. They didn't have polling numbers, they didn't know what was going on on the ground, they didn't have much help or resources coming in to support them, and they didn't have the personnel to help them."

The new effort with Saving Texas comes as President Trump is set to enter his final two years in office and as Republicans begin to consider what the future of the Republican Party looks like after he leaves the presidency in January 2029. While Cruz has previously said he wants to run for president, he discussed the competing visions within the party as Republicans prepare to announce they'll run for the White House in 2028.

"I think we are in the middle of a national debate within the Republican Party about who we are and where we go," said Cruz. "On the economic side, the debate is, 'Are we a small government, free market, conservative party, or are we a big government, nanny-state protectionist party?' Those are really different. Those are fundamentally different policy outcomes. On foreign policy, we're in the midst of a debate. Are we an isolationist party that wants to withdraw from the world and disengage? Or do we believe in American leadership in the world? Those are very different positions, and that's going to play out in the next couple of years on a national level, where the party decides who we are and who we want to be."

While that is going on nationally, Cruz said it's also important to keep a focus on what's happening in the Lone Star State.

"Texas goes back to being a red state, a common-sense conservative state, a haven. If you look across the country, every one of the big blue states, people are fleeing them by the millions, they're getting out. Their policies don't work. California, New York, Illinois – they're getting out, and they're coming to red states. Now, that's because the jobs are here in Texas. Common-sense conservative policies work, but if Texas begins adopting the policies of California, we'll get the outcomes of California. I don't think most Texans want that."

In January, Cruz will serve in the U.S. Senate with Democrat James Talarico. He said while he has not had a chance to meet him just yet, he said the two spoke recently.

"I called him on Election Day. I congratulated him on a very impressive campaign, on a very impressive win. I told him I was happy to work with him on any policies that help Texas, that if he wants to work together to help Texas, I'm eager to do so," Cruz said.

During their conversation, Cruz said he suggested one example of where they could work together.

"Fighting for Texas to be the location for the space academy," said Cruz. "The president has announced building a space academy. I think it should be in Texas. I would love to team up with James Talarico to try and make that happen. I invited James; I said, 'Come over, let's get a cup of coffee, let's sit down, let's get to know each other.' He said he would."

Before the lame-duck session of Congress ends in late December, Cruz said his goal is to get the House to pass two of his bills that have passed the Senate. They include the ROTOR Act, which he said would make the skies safer following the mid-air collision between an American Airlines flight and a Blackhawk helicopter that killed 67 people above Ronald Reagan Airport in Washington, DC. It would require all aircraft to have technology that would give pilots a much clearer image of the other aircraft around them. Cruz also said he is working with the House to pass the Protect College Sports Act, which aims to preserve scholarship opportunities for student-athletes. It passed the Senate with 78 votes.

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