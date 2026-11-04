Did Texas turn blue in the 2026 midterms? A closer look at who controls the state Legislature

Democrats scored sweeping victories in Texas and across the country during the 2026 midterm elections, in what political experts have described as a repudiation of President Donald Trump and Republican control.

CBS News projects Democrats will take control of both chambers of Congress, securing 54 seats in the U.S. Senate and 256 in the U.S. House.

In Texas, Democrats won 13 U.S. House seats, with CBS News projecting they are likely to win another. Republicans secured 18 seats, with five additional races leaning in their favor.

Texas voters also elected Democrats in several closely watched statewide races. Gina Hinojosa became the state's first Latina governor and the third woman to hold the office. James Talarico flipped a U.S. Senate seat, while Vikki Goodwin became the first Democrat elected lieutenant governor since Bob Bullock. Nathan Johnson won the race for attorney general, and Jon Rosenthal secured the railroad commissioner seat.

But those victories tell only part of the story. Results from the Texas Legislature offer a more complete picture of the state's shifting political landscape following the midterms.

Democrats flip Texas House, Republicans retain Senate

All 150 seats in the Texas House of Representatives were up for election this year.

As of Wednesday, The Associated Press projected Democrats would win 76 seats, enough to secure a narrow majority in the chamber. Republicans were projected to win 61 seats, with 13 races still uncalled.

Democrats needed to flip 14 seats to take control of the House. They flipped 21.

The Texas Senate, however, tells a different story.

The chamber has 31 seats, but only about half were up for election this cycle. According to AP projections, Republicans will retain their majority with 19 seats, while Democrats will hold 12.

Why Democrats' gains in Texas still matter

Despite Republicans retaining control of the state Senate, Democratic gains in both chambers are significant, particularly in Tarrant County, once considered a Republican stronghold and the state's largest conservative-leaning county.

Democratic state Sen. Taylor Rehmet won election to a full term in Senate District 9, defeating Republican Leigh Wambsganss in a rematch of February's special election.

In Texas House District 94, which includes parts of Fort Worth, Hurst, Bedford and Arlington, Democrat Katie O'Brien Duzan defeated Republican Cheryl Bean.

The district's incumbent, Republican state Rep. Tony Tinderholt, did not seek reelection. Instead, he ran for a seat on the Tarrant County Commissioners Court, losing by approximately 10 percentage points.