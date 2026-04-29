Ex-Chick‑fil‑A worker accused of $80,000 refund scam Grapevine police say a former Chick‑fil‑A employee stole more than $80,000 by ringing up hundreds of fake mac‑and‑cheese tray orders and refunding them to his own credit cards. Investigators say Keyshaun Jones was fired in October, and a month later, the restaurant discovered the suspicious transactions after reviewing surveillance video showing him alone at the register. Jones was arrested two weeks ago and is now charged with property theft and money laundering.