Forget the snowman: Fort Worth man carves giant Texas-themed ice sculpture for snow day

A snow day is a great excuse to build a snowman – but I'm guessing you've probably never created an ice sculpture in your front yard; but one Fort Worth man whittled away a few blocks of ice to turn it into a truly Texas masterpiece.

With each stroke of his knife, Paul Miller is creating something, well, something totally Texas.

"Stockshow rodeo, going on a bucking bull, would be a good way to represent Fort Worth and Texas," said Miller, who owns his own ice sculpting business, Stellar Ice.

Well, the bucking bull is very on brand for Cowtown, but one made of three massive blocks of ice? That's a little different.

"It's a bit of an oxy moron, having an ice carving in Texas," said Miller.

But when the weather gets cold enough, the chef, who turned professional ice sculptor, loves to put on a show for his neighbors, a few of whom stopped by while we were interviewing him.

"We came over here to see the ice sculpture, we saw it on Facebook and we're just a few streets away, so it's a good adventure for us," said Candice Reyes, one of Miller's neighbors.

It's something Miller loves to do every winter he can.

"Filled a trash can and packed it with snow and filled it with water, flipped it over, and I had a block and I carved it into a gorilla. I don't have any pictures of that, it's been 15, 20 years from the first snow storm, and it just kind of evolved from there," said Miller.

Evolved into something Miller loves to do.

"The fact that I can quickly, in a few hours, make some magic and art and see all the people come by with smiles on their faces taking pictures," he said.

Helping turn his neighborhood into a true Texas winter wonderland.