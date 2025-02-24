Watch CBS News
Foggy Monday morning for North Texas before warm weather returns

By Scott Padgett, Steven Rosenbaum

/ CBS Texas

A dense fog advisory is in effect for most of North Texas until 10 a.m. Monday. Visibility is as low as 1/4 mile in some places.

After the fog clears out in the late morning, North Texas will see mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the low 70s.

A ridge of high pressure builds into Tuesday, keeping the region sunny and nice with highs in the low to mid-70s. 

A cool front will arrive late Wednesday afternoon, increasing rain chances on Wednesday evening to about 20%. Behind the front is a slightly cooler air mass, but still temperatures will remain above average on Thursday.

The best chance for rain in the next week will be on Sunday, with the forecast showing a 40% chance.

