First freeze of the season arrives in North Texas, but rollercoaster temperatures continue

North Texas had the first freeze of the season this morning, making it the coldest start since February.

The official low was 30 degrees at DFW Airport but most areas dipped into the 20s this morning with "feels-like" temperatures for some in the teens. We warm up into the lower 50s for this afternoon.

Fortunately, it won't be quite as cold tonight as temperatures only dip into the upper 30s. Wednesday will warm up to 63 degrees ahead of a cold front that drops temperatures into the 40s on Thursday and brings rain chances to the forecast.

After Thursday, North Texas will slowly warm back up into the 60s by Saturday before another front moves through on Sunday. That will be a dry cold front that will only drop temperatures a few degrees. The 60s return by the middle of next week.