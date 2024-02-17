Watch CBS News
First freeze in over 3 weeks expected overnight

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS - What a change from lunchtime Friday as Mother Nature put both feet on the brakes of an early spring.

We are expecting our first freeze of February. The last one at DFW was 26 days ago.

It is unusual to have such a long break from any freezing temperatures in winter. Our winters are getting warmer as the whole world is warming up and fewer freezes are part of this trend. Over the last nine cold seasons, only one (2021-2022) logged more than 29 freezes.

Back in 2017, we didn't have any freezes at all in the month. DFW only had one in November and one in December. It is likely we'll only have one in February as well.

It was the coldest day of the month Saturday and perhaps for the rest of the season. We climb out of the cold in a methodical, by-the-numbers manner from 40s on Saturday to 50s on Sunday, then 60s, 70s, 80s.

There is every indication that we end the month warm.

The seven-day forecast is devoid of rain. There is some forecast for the last days of the month.   

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

