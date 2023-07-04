Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Storms possible for North Texas this Fourth of July

By Scott Padgett

/ CBS Texas

Severe weather cancels some firework shows Monday night
Severe weather cancels some firework shows Monday night 02:48

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Monday marked another hot day in the books for North Texas with highs reaching 100 degrees.

Isolated strong-to-severe storms were also seen Monday. Outflow boundaries were in play and the most severe weather happened after 8 p.m. 

More outflow boundaries helped storms build and train over the same area, and nearly five inches of rain fell between Little Elm to Prosper to Frisco—leading the National Weather Service to issue a Flash Flood Warning until 1 a.m.

Could we see the same for the Fourth of July? Yes. But, it's all dependent on outflow boundaries which are hard to forecast...I went with a 20% chance of showers and storms for the Fourth of July and a high of 97 degrees.

However, the feels-like temperatures could reach near 105, so it warrants a reminding to everyone to stay hydrated and cool if possible.

After a weak front stall over North Texas on Thursday, we'll see an upper ridge build back and stop the rain, letting the triple-digit heat return.

Have a happy and safe Fourth of July!  

First published on July 3, 2023 / 11:18 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

