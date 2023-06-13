First Alert Weather: Part of North Texas under Severe Thunderstorm Warnings

First Alert Weather: Dallas Tarrant Counties under Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 7:30 a.m.

7:29 a.m. update: Ground stop at DFW Airport. All departing flights have been temporarily halted.

7:24 a.m. update: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Grayson and Fannin Counties until 8:00 a.m.

6:41 a.m. update: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Dallas and Tarrant Counties has been issued until 7:30 a.m.

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNorthTexas.com) - The CBS News Texas First Alert Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert for today for strong to severe thunderstorms in parts of North Texas. Be weather aware as we'll have a couple of rounds of storms today.

The first round will continue pushing through parts of North Texas this morning. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for parts of North Texas until 10 a.m.

Storms will be capable of producing large hail and damaging winds. Heavy rain is also possible. Remember, turn around, don't drown!

What's the timing of the storms for today? We'll likely get a bit of a lull in storms late this morning toward lunchtime.

Then, we'll likely see our second round this afternoon after 4 or 5 p.m. Scattered storms will be the rule this afternoon and this evening so it's possible not everyone will get rain.

Again, storms could produce large hail and damaging winds. A few storms will likely linger overnight into early Wednesday morning.

Stay with your CBS News Texas First Alert Weather Team for further weather updates.