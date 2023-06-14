First Alert Weather: Foggy morning seen across North Texas Wednesday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The First Alert Weather Team is continuing to keep an eye on the First Alert Radar Wednesday for the potential of isolated/scattered showers and storms.

A front remains stalled across North Texas, which will keep our forecast unsettled with an opportunity for some showers and storms. However, we're not expecting a washout.

Areas along and east of I-35 and I-35E will have the best chance to see storms today. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has areas along and east of I-35 highlighted as a Level 1 Risk for strong-to-severe storms. Areas in East Texas are under a Level 2 Risk.

Otherwise, we'll see patchy dense fog this morning, so be careful on the roads. Then, partly-to-mostly cloudy skies are expected. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Extreme southern areas in North Texas will be even hotter, though.

A Heat Advisory is posted from 1 p.m. today until 9 p.m. Thursday. Heat index values will be between 105 and 112. Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you're going to spend a lot of time outdoors.

On Thursday, high temperatures for much of North Texas, including the DFW Metroplex, will be in the mid-to-upper 90s. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds, and an isolated late day shower or storm could develop.

Brace yourself for high temperatures in the triple digits starting Friday. Highs will be around 100 or so by the afternoon.

On Father's Day this Sunday, highs will again be in the low 100s, but it will likely feel hotter.

And high temperatures will continue to rise into the low 100s for Juneteenth this Monday.

Stay cool, North Texas! And stay weather aware by visiting our weather page or watching us live on our 24/7 stream.