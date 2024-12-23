Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather Days: Storms to impact travel on Tuesday and Thursday

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

Unseasonably warm Christmas week in North Texas; storms expected
Unseasonably warm Christmas week in North Texas; storms expected 03:55
1.png

NORTH TEXAS — It was a cloudy, breezy, and mild Monday across the DFW area. We expect some drizzle overnight with occasional showers. This is what will be happening in the morning as you head out the door. Morning temperatures will be warmer than the typical high for this time of year.

2.png

Strong storms are expected to form along a cold front that crosses North Texas as the day goes on. Expect enough shower activity to make for some wet roads tomorrow morning. 

3.png

Just after the lunch hour, I expect the line of storms to begin pushing over the Metroplex. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning are expected, along with some small hail at times. The severe threat is low. 

4.png

The severe threat is indeed low but rises as the day wears on. Storm coverage increases as the storms push east and southeast of Dallas/Fort Worth. 

5.png

Here is where the Storm Prediction Center is forecasting a marginal severe risk: 

6.png

Here is a little more on the timing for the storms tomorrow. Expect just some drizzle and light rain overnight and in the morning. Storms are expected in the afternoon and evening. 

7.png

Are you traveling tomorrow to visit family, friends, or for the holiday? If driving south or east, my advice is to leave as early as you can. These storms will make passage to Arkansas and Louisiana, as well as the Hill Country and San Antonio, difficult by late afternoon and evening. 

8.png
9.png

Christmas Day travel looks much better if driving out of this area in any direction. 

10.png

We have another First Alert Weather Day for Thursday. We'll write more about that event tomorrow! 

11.png
Jeff Ray
Jeff-Ray-web.jpg

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

