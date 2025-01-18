Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather Days issued from Sunday to Tuesday as Arctic blast strikes North Texas

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS – A cold weather advisory is in effect from midnight to 9 a.m. Sunday.

Strong north winds overnight into Sunday morning will push wind chills down to the single digits in some areas of North Texas.

We have First Alert Weather Days for the next three days. Highs will remain in the 30s throughout the period.

Many MLK Day parades have been postponed, which is a good idea. Morning wind chills are expected to be in the single digits and low teens. 

We are expecting snow on Monday night. With the cold ground and temperatures, minor travel impacts are anticipated. Snowfall amounts will stay under ½ inch, with most of it being flurries.

Ironically, heavier amounts of snow are expected well south of North Texas along the coast and into southern Louisiana. New Orleans hasn't had significant snow in 17 years. The biggest snow in Houston over the last 100 years was 4.4 inches in 1960.

The cold air will stick around until Wednesday afternoon. Overnight lows won't rise above freezing until Saturday. 

Jeff Ray
Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

