First Alert Weather days issued ahead of dangerously cold temps

NORTH TEXAS – CBS News Texas meteorologists have issued First Alert Weather days for Feb. 17-19 for two main reasons.

First, there is a possibility of rain mixing with sleet or snow from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. However, the chance of this mixture occurring is low, and there is little confidence that North Texas will see the transition.

Second, there will be dangerously cold temperatures and "feels like" temperatures. Gusty north winds are expected to drop morning temperatures down to the mid-teens on Wednesday and Thursday, making it feel like -10 to 10 degrees. This storm system will need to be monitored closely for any changes in timing.

What is a First Alert Weather Day?

A First Alert Weather Day is issued due to high-impact weather conditions for a specific day.

Once a First Alert Day is announced, viewers will see an alert sign on the 7-day forecast and red weather graphics on our online platforms and social media.

CBS News Texas

Protect your pipes

Jesse Crane, a service manager at Milestone Plumbing, told CBS News Texas that residents whose kitchen or bathroom sink is an outside wall should leave water trickling and open cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate underneath.

"You definitely want a steady stream about the size of a pencil or a pen, if you will," said Crane. "Take your pen out and just figure out about how much you need."