Rain, wind and storms prompt First Alert Weather Day in North Texas as coldest air of the season moves in

North Texas is bracing for a First Alert Weather Day this Saturday, with a warning of rain, gusty winds and afternoon thunderstorms, including a slight chance of severe weather as a cold front barrels through the region.

Storms moving over the Metroplex Friday evening have already produced pea-sized hail, lightning and fast-moving cells, tracked at 50 mph to the east, though none have reached severe thresholds. This activity is expected to shift east of the region shortly after midnight.

By Saturday morning, residents can expect clouds and occasional showers, followed by a line of storms sweeping across the Metroplex and areas east as the front arrives. Winds will rapidly increase from the north behind the boundary, sending temperatures on a sharp downward slide.

Even with highs near 70 degrees Saturday, conditions will flip dramatically by daybreak Sunday. Lows will fall near freezing, and highs will only reach the 40s, marking our first day in the 40s this season. Gusty winds will make it feel even colder, and forecasters urge residents to dress for the cold.

North Texas is poised to hit its first freeze of the season, arriving about a week later than the 30-year average. While Sunday morning will be close, the region is almost certain to dip below freezing Tuesday morning.

The timing comes just as meteorological winter begins Monday, bringing a stretch of chilly days and colder nights. Lows will settle in the 30s for several nights, with highs in the 40s and a cold rain Monday that could briefly mix with sleet.

Another chance of rain returns late Wednesday into Thursday as the cold pattern continues across the region.