FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY issued for Tuesday due to heavy rain and storms on major travel day

NORTH TEXAS — Lows tonight will hit the freezing mark across most of North Texas. DFW has logged only one freeze this season. It is late December, and only three other years have had so few freezes by this date (1931, 1971, 2021).

It will warm back into the upper 50s on Saturday, another typical winter day to start the season.

Saturday is the shortest day, followed by the longest night of the year. Starting Sunday, we'll slowly start adding back daylight. By the summer solstice on June 20, we'll have added more than four hours of daylight.

We have some warm days starting Sunday, with temperatures in the 60s. The biggest story in the First Alert Weather Department is about Tuesday.

The day before Christmas is a big travel day, and the roads are likely to be wet for most of the day. Strong storms are possible, with brief heavy rain at times.

The rain looks to be around for most of the day as the front passes.

The good news? The rain is to our east by Christmas morning!

We'll have another system sweep over us on Thursday, bringing yet another rain event. Expect warm, mild temperatures next week. The warmer days should last past the New Year.