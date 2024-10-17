It finally feels like October in North Texas, but warmer temperatures return next week

Bundle up, fall temperatures have arrived to Dallas-Fort Worth

Thursday morning, North Texans woke up to the coolest morning since April 22. Temperatures across North Texas were in the 30s, 40s and 50s.

The dry air in place heats up and cools down fast so expect the sunshine to warm up into the 60s by 11 a.m. and continue to warm up to the high of 71 degrees Thursday afternoon.

CBS News Texas

The colder air mass and upper high is further to the east so after this cool morning, North Texas will start a gradual warmup into the weekend.

CBS News Texas

There is a slow increase in moisture the next few days but don't expect any measurable rainfall any time soon.

Despite a cut-off low setting up to the west of Dallas-Fort Worth, there won't be any beneficial rainfall, so the fire danger continues as well as an increase in drought conditions. There is a small rain chance by next Wednesday night which could bring some scattered showers but even then North Texas might only see 0.10" of rain at best.

CBS News Texas

Don't put the summer gear away just yet because high temperatures are back to near 90 degrees next week.

CBS News Texas