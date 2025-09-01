1 killed, 2 injured after fight leads to shooting outside North Texas restaurant, police say

One person was fatally shot, and two others were taken to a hospital following a fight outside a Euless restaurant early Labor Day morning, police said.

The Euless Police Department said at about 2 a.m., officers were called to a shooting at Marina's Restaurant and Bar in the 1500 block of W. Euless Blvd. When they arrived, a man was found in the parking lot of the business, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said the 31-year-old victim was transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators learned that a fight, involving "several different groups", broke out in the parking lot just outside of the restaurant, and someone opened fire, striking the victim.

Police said two other adults sustained injuries during the fight, and the shooter fled the scene.

At this time, the names of those involved have not been released, nor any information concerning the shooting suspect.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.