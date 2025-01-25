Family mourns security guard killed while confronting shoplifters at Dallas CVS

DALLAS – The family of Anthony Egeonu, a security guard killed while confronting shoplifters at a Dallas CVS, is struggling with raw emotions and profound grief.

Anthony's daughters, Amari and Jayda, sat quietly in the center of the living room.

"I feel terrible. I feel frustrated," said Amari, tearfully. "I will always be bruised from this situation. Because my dad is no longer here."

"He's not coming home," added Jayda.

Their father worked as a security guard at a downtown Dallas CVS. He was shot and killed late Friday as he confronted shoplifters leaving the store.

In less than 24 hours, two young suspects were in custody. Dallas police have not formally identified them because of their ages.

"To go to work, do what you're supposed to be doing … another person that doesn't value life to take another life, I can't wrap my mind around it," said Anthony's mother, Gwendolyn.

"They made a choice to leave us hurting, grieving, and in pain, never ever to lay eyes on a person we love very much," she said.

Octavia Egeonu, Anthony's wife of eight years, said while the family was aware of the dangers of the job, Anthony had always been passionate about law enforcement.

"He stayed because he was getting ready to be promoted to where he wouldn't even be in that store. He would have been supervising at a different location," she continued.

As she sat quietly surrounded by friends and family, Octavia said they would lean heavily on their faith for closure.

"This family is wounded, but we are going to make it through because we serve a savior who's already conquered," Octavia said.

Anthony will be the second son Gwendolyn has lost to violence.

"It tells me in the word of God that when I say that I'm weak, I can say that I'm strong because God carries me when I can't carry myself. And right now, I'm not carrying myself. I know God is carrying me," she continued.

"I will see justice. I know that the Lord is not going to allow us not to have justice," said Gwendolyn.