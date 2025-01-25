Neighbors next to Dallas CVS where security guard was fatally shot say crime is major issue

DALLAS — People who live near the downtown Dallas CVS are worried Saturday after hearing a security guard was shot and killed less than a block away from where they live. Some of them say they're considering moving.

Crime scene barricade covering. / Getty Images

The incident happened just after 11 p.m. Friday when the guard confronted two shoplifters at the CVS on Main Street, according to Dallas police. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and opened fire before both ran away from the scene.

Family members identified the victim to CBS News Texas as Anthony Egeonu, a husband and father of three. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported Egeonu to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The sounds of a violent Friday night in the heart of downtown Dallas caught the attention of Rebekah Montgomery.

"I hear a lot of sirens, which is not particularly unusual down here," Montgomery said.

Montgomery lives in an apartment building next door to the CVS along Main Street.

"I popped open the Citizen app and I saw that it was gunshots reported on the street, 1400 Main, which is right next door," Montgomery said. "Laying there, I was thinking, I go to the CVS all the time like, what is happening?"

She goes to the CVS almost daily and said she's now scared.

"I will probably not go to the CVS alone. It's just not worth it. I don't want to be constantly worried that someone could come in and do that. It's kind of crazy to think that someone could just go in and shoot someone," Montgomery said.

Data from the Dallas Police Department shows that in 2024, 68 business robberies happened in the division the CVS is in, as well as 22 homicides.

Montgomery said she has noticed an uptick in crime since she moved to the apartments two years ago.

"We have been held at gunpoint in our vehicle. Our parking garage obviously is open to the public as well, so we had license plates stolen and break-ins," Montgomery said.

Montgomery will be more vigilant and said she plans to drive out of the area to do her shopping.