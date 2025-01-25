Security guard killed while confronting shoplifters at CVS in Downtown Dallas

Security guard shot, killed during robbery at CVS in Downtown Dallas

DALLAS – A security guard was shot and killed at a CVS Pharmacy in downtown Dallas on Friday night.

The incident happened just after 11 p.m. when the guard confronted two shoplifters at the CVS on Main Street, according to Dallas police. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Family members identified the victim to CBS News Texas as Anthony Egeonu, a husband and father of three.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported Egeonu to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The suspects fled the scene after the shooting.

A woman who lives next to CVS told CBS News Texas that crime is a major issue in the area.

"It's certainly scary, because I am at that CVS weekly ... and just thinking about someone going in and doing that," said Rebecca Montgomery.

Dallas police have not announced any arrests or identified any suspects. They are urging anyone with information to come forward.