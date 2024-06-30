Family, friends remember North Texas pilot with a "warm soul" who died in McKinney plane crash

MCKINNEY — A "selfless servant" is how friends and family are remembering Michael Lewis, the North Texas pilot who died in a plane crash earlier this week in McKinney. Family members say Lewis was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

Benjamin Lewis

For Amy MacDonnell, Lewis was also one of her oldest friends.

"I can't tell you how touched I've been by Mike through the years," MacDonnell explains, "he was such a gentle giant, always had the biggest, strongest, most wonderful hug for you. He always had a twinkle in his eye and always had a positive word to say."

MacDonnell and Lewis met freshman year at Denison University, a private liberal arts college in Granville, Ohio, nearly 50 years ago. They were both selected to be part of an elite choir called the Denison Singers.

"He had a great bass voice," said MacDonnell. "You could pick him out of a crowd always and there was such joy coming out of him out of his mouth."

When Lewis wasn't singing, you could find him in his airplane, using his piloting passion to serve others.

In his long career, Lewis completed nearly 150 angel flights where he volunteered to transport people in need. He was also the head of a non-profit faith-based organization, Genesis Center, that helped battered women.

Mike Lewis Benjamin Lewis

"He was basically doing this as a ministry and he would fly people to hospitals for treatment when they couldn't get there," says MacDonnell.

Unfortunately, his final flight happened on Thursday, June 27, when Lewis and Gustavo Moreno died in a plane crash in McKinney.

"So very, very, very sad and very emotional, and just still in shock and disbelief," MacDonnell said.

Benjamin Lewis

Lewis' son Benjamin wrote to CBS News Texas, saying in part: "[He was] a true adventurer, philanthropist, follower of God, best geologist and amazing pilot. Some say it, but truly my father is a legend. His legacy will live on through everyone's life he touched."

MacDonnell says her friend's death is devastating, but she takes comfort in knowing he left this world doing something he loved.

"With the gifts that he was given, he wanted to give to others. I will always remember him as just a warm soul, one who always had a ready hug and just an incredible person," she adds.

The crash's sole survivor, 35-year-old Randy Williams, remains at Parkland Memorial Hospital and has moved out of the ICU.

"He's breathing on his own! Tube is out!" Cody Williams said of his brother. "He looked us in the eyes when we asked and now has asked my mom what happened!"

He has a long road to recovery ahead, but his family says they're grateful for the good news.

The NTSB is still investigating the cause of the crash.