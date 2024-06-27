Plane crash reported near McKinney National Airport
A small plane crashed just south of the McKinney National Airport on Thursday morning. The aircraft went down near County Road 317, according to the McKinney Police Department.
McKinney police referred all other questions to the Texas Department of Public Safety, which is handling the investigation until the FAA takes over.
At this time, there is no information on the condition of the pilot or passengers.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.