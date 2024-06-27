Watch CBS News
Local News

Plane crash reported near McKinney National Airport

By Steven Rosenbaum

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

A small plane crashed just south of the McKinney National Airport on Thursday morning. The aircraft went down near County Road 317, according to the McKinney Police Department.

McKinney police referred all other questions to the Texas Department of Public Safety, which is handling the investigation until the FAA takes over.

At this time, there is no information on the condition of the pilot or passengers.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Steven Rosenbaum

Steven Rosenbaum is a digital producer for CBS Texas. A versatile journalist, Steven writes, edits and produces content for the CBS Texas digital platforms.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.