2 men killed in McKinney plane crash identified: Texas DPS

Lone survivor of McKinney plane crash remains in critical condition with 22 injuries

McKINNEY – Two men killed in a plane crash just south of McKinney National Airport have been identified.

Michael Lewis, 67, of Forney, and Gustavo Moreno, 53, of Royse City died in the crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash's lone survivor, 35-year-old Randy Williams, remains at Parkland Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Officials say the aircraft left the airport around 10:22 a.m. Thursday and crashed shortly after takeoff. Video from the scene showed the small plane crashed into a large mound of gravel, with police, firefighters and paramedics all responding.

According to FAA data tied to the plane's tail number, it was registered to Hunger Relief Ministries, based in Forney. The plane is a Cessna model 414A, manufactured in 1980, and was last certified in 2023.