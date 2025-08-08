Families seek justice after man arrested in crash that killed five friends from North Texas

Grieving families are demanding justice after a crash on Highway 281 in Burnet County claimed the lives of five young women from the Dallas area.

The victims — Thalia Salinas, Ruby Cruz, Brianna Valadez, Desiree Cervantez, and Jacqueline Velazco — were close friends, described by loved ones as "like sisters."

Birthday trip ends in tragedy

The crash happened two weeks ago as the group was headed to Kingsland to celebrate Thalia's 23rd birthday.

According to investigators, a truck pulling a livestock trailer veered into oncoming traffic, hitting multiple vehicles. The SUV carrying the women flipped and caught fire.

Driver charged, families want more

The driver, Kody Lane Talley, is facing five counts of manslaughter, but families say that's not enough. They're questioning why Talley — who has 22 prior criminal charges, including two DWIs — was not tested for alcohol or drugs at the scene, and why he was arrested 11 days later.

Kody Lane Talley, 37, of Williamson County Texas Department of Public Safety

Sister remembers Ruby Cruz

"Honestly, right now, I'm speechless. Still shocked. I just want the truth to come out. I just want justice to be served. These girls deserve justice," said Ana Cruz, Ruby's sister.

"We would always go on our sister dates. And I'm going to miss those so much. She was my everything. She was my other half. I know everything about her. I know her favorite color was pink. I know her favorite songs. I know everything about her," Cruz added.

Families of victims

Friends since middle school

"They've been friends pretty much since, like, middle school. High school. So whenever I came to my mom's house, they were always all here," said Sal Salinas, Thalia's brother.

Family was close behind

The family was just 45 minutes behind the group when they learned of the crash.

"As we were on our way over there, the maps redirected, and it said that there was a crash. So, I mean, we had no idea. We were just 45 minutes behind her," Salinas said.

Court documents raise questions

Court documents reviewed by CBS News Texas reporter Briseda Holguin reveal that Talley left the scene before speaking with troopers.

Dash cam footage reportedly shows Talley's vehicle striking both cars, and data from the truck indicates the accelerator pedal was fully pressed seconds before impact.

Anger and confusion grow

"I think the more I learn about what's happened and details come in, it's just anger," said one family member.

"We were made aware that that individual wasn't arrested or tested for alcohol or marijuana—anything. So it's, you know, we're very confused," another added.

Legal action underway

Three of the families are now being represented by the same attorney as they continue to seek justice for their daughters.