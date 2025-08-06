Central Texas man charged in fiery crash that killed 5 Dallas-area women on birthday trip, DPS says

Inseparable in life, remembered in loss: Five North Texas women killed in crash near Austin

A Central Texas man is facing five counts of manslaughter after a fiery crash near Austin last month killed five Dallas-area women on a birthday trip, authorities said Wednesday.

Kody Lane Talley, 37, of Leander, is being held on a $1 million bond in the Burnet County Jail, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Crash occurred on July 25 near Austin

The crash happened about 6 p.m. on July 25 on U.S. 281 near Park Road 4 in Burnet County. Talley was driving a 2018 Ram 4500 pickup truck pulling a livestock trailer northbound when he veered into the southbound lanes.

DPS said his truck struck a Chevrolet Malibu head-on, then collided with a Mercedes SUV, which overturned and caught fire.

Kody Lane Talley, 37, of Williamson County Texas Department of Public Safety

Five friends killed on birthday trip

All five occupants of the SUV — Thalia Salinas, Ruby Cruz, Brianna Valadez, Desiree Cervantez, and Jacqueline Velazco Ventura — were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims, all in their early 20s, were on a weekend trip to the Central Texas community of Kingsland to celebrate Salinas' 23rd birthday.

Thalia Salinas, Ruby Cruz, Brianna Valadez, Desiree Cervantez, and Jacqueline Velazco Ventura were killed in a July 25 crash near Austin. Families

Families mourn loss of "sisters"

Salinas' family told CBS News Texas the five were like sisters and had been friends since middle school.

"Words can't describe how devastated we are," the family said in a statement. "We were en route to celebrate Thalia's birthday in Kingsland, Texas, at her favorite place — on the lake — with all her favorite people. Then we got news of the girls' passing away in the worst accident we could ever imagine. We will never recover from losing Thalia, Brianna, Ruby, Jacki,e and Desi."

Community support grows through donations

GoFundMe accounts have been established for each of the five families to help cover funeral and memorial expenses.

The investigation into the crash is continuing, DPS said.