Five young North Texas women killed in fiery crash near Austin during birthday trip: "We will never recover"

Five women from the Dallas area were killed in a horrific crash last week while traveling to celebrate a birthday.

CBS News Texas has learned the victims were all in their early 20s. The group was on a weekend trip to the Central Texas community of Kingsland to celebrate Thalia Salinas' 23rd birthday.

Crash occurred north of Austin

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the head-on collision happened in Burnet County on U.S. 281 near Park Road. Investigators say a truck pulling a livestock trailer veered into oncoming traffic, striking several vehicles.

The car carrying the five women flipped and caught fire.

Victims were lifelong friends

The victims have been identified as Thalia Salinas, Ruby Cruz, Brianna Valadez, Desiree Cervantez, and Jacqueline Velazco. Thalia's family said the five were like sisters and had been friends since middle school.

Family devastated by sudden loss

In a statement, Thalia's family said: "Words can't describe how devastated we are. We were en route to celebrate Thalia's birthday in Kingsland, Texas, at her favorite place — on the lake — with all her favorite people. Then we got news of the girls passing away in the worst accident we could ever imagine. We will never recover from losing Thalia, Brianna, Ruby, Jackie and Desi."

A memorial now stands at the crash site in Burnet County, honoring the five young women whose lives were tragically lost.

Investigation remains ongoing

DPS says the crash remains under investigation. No further details about the truck driver or potential charges have been released.

GoFundMe accounts have been established for each of the five families.