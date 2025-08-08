Families demand answers after crash kills five Dallas-area women near Austin Grieving loved ones are demanding answers following a tragic crash on U.S. 281 near Austin that claimed the lives of five close friends from Dallas. The women, all in their 20s, were killed when a truck hauling a livestock trailer veered into oncoming traffic. The driver, Kody Lane Talley, faces five counts of manslaughter, but families say that’s not enough. They want to know why Talley — who has a history of DWI arrests — wasn’t tested for sobriety at the scene.