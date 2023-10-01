Fall arrives Wednesday with rain, winds and cooler temps

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Wave goodbye to the second hottest September on record.

Fall weather arrives in the first week of October with some strong storms, big rains and cooler temperatures by mid-week.

If you are a fan of Fall weather you are likely to say good riddance because we got all of five days of Fall this month.

The 25 other days of September had an average high above a typical August day.

This is currently the hottest year on record as of this date, it has also been the 8th driest year on record so far.

Turn your calendars on Sunday, but don't change your wardrobe just yet. The next three days will still feel like summer.

There is a significant weather pattern change coming this week, though.

Wednesday might be worthy of a First Alert. There is the promise of lots of rain, some afternoon storms, strong winds and cooler temperatures.

Plan on indoor activities by the afternoon and a slow evening commute. Start thinking about rain gear as a second layer.

A strong cold sweeps in. Currently, Wednesday has the best chance of rain but we'll start seeing some Tuesday night and the rain could still be around on Thursday morning.

The cooler temperatures look to stick this time.

It's been a while since we've seen this much rain forecast for North Texas.

The long-range forecast shows a slight chance of below-normal temperatures all the way to mid-October.