Eye on Politics: Texas faces lawsuit over floating border barrier

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Biden administration is taking Texas to court over one of the state's new tools to prevent migrants from crossing into the United States. Suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton and one of his key supporters are challenging the upcoming impeachment trial in the Texas Senate. And we're hearing from North Texas educators who say they're disappointed the Texas Legislature didn't approve pay raises for teachers before the new school year begins.

Buoy battle

For the second week in a row, the state's border policies are making national headlines.

This week, the Biden administration followed through on its promise to sue the state of Texas, claiming a floating buoy barrier in the Rio Grande violates federal law.

The barrier was established this month as a way to deter illegal migrant crossings. It stretches about 1,000 feet, or about the length of three football fields.

Crossing the border illegally while trying to evade detection can already be dangerous, and drowning is one of the major risks. Just this month, four people, including an infant, drowned in the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass while trying to cross the border.

Days later, the floating barrier was placed in the river. Some worry it will create an even more dangerous situation.

On Tuesday, Jack spoke with a legal expert who predicts the Biden administration will win its case against the state in court.

"The lawsuit is on very, very firm legal ground," said Jeffrey Kahn, a constitutional law professor at SMU.

In its lawsuit, the Biden administration said the buoys violate the Rivers and Harbors Act, which it states, "Prohibits the creation of any obstruction not affirmatively authorized by Congress to the navigable capacity of any of the waters of the United States."

The lawsuit cites 19 specific examples in the federal statute, "or any other obstacle or obstruction."

The governor rejected the lawsuit on Fox News Monday night:

"They're using some obscure statute to try to stop us from deploying those buoys. It's not grounded in the law whatsoever. We believe we have the right to do it."

The state hasn't responded to the lawsuit in court just yet.

Impeachment fight

Suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton and a conservative activist who supports him have filed separate challenges to the upcoming impeachment trial in the Texas Senate.

Paxton's legal team wants to disqualify three Democratic senators from playing an active role on the jury.

His team filed a motion late last week saying that senators Nathan Johnson of Dallas, Jose Menendez of San Antonio and Roland Gutierrez of San Antonio made public statements against Paxton before he was impeached or afterwards.

The attorney general's lawyers say these three senators won't be impartial as the Texas Constitution requires. But attorneys for the House impeachment managers disagree and filed a motion opposing this.

The lawsuit also says the Senate's rule disqualifying Paxton's wife, Sen. Angela Paxton from taking an active role on the jury, is unconstitutional.

Paxton faces 20 articles of impeachment when the trial begins Sept. 5. He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

North Texas teachers express frustrations, hopes ahead of new school year

U'Lyna Trice and George Cuba represent the different levels of teaching experience in North Texas classrooms, but their passion for the work is the same. Jack recently sat down with both of them to discuss their concerns and hopes for the new school year.

Like tens of thousands of teachers in the State of Texas, Trice and Cuba counted on receiving a raise.

State lawmakers, though, didn't approve a pay increase for teachers during their regular legislative session. However, they will consider doing so during a third special session this fall as part of a $5 billion boost in school funding.

"I was very disappointed when it came out that we would not be receiving raises," Trice, who's worked as a teacher for 25 years, said. "I was thrown off by it. It kind of hurt because they always say we're important, we're needed. And we are. But when this happened, it showed me—well, are we really that important?"

Cuba, a three-year teaching assistant, felt the same way:

"It's always said teachers are important, they're heroes. And then when it comes to put the money where their mouth is, there's nothing."

Are students prepared for life after high school?

A recent report by the George W. Bush Institute in Dallas raises concerns about just how ready Texas high school students are for life post-graduation.

Some of the reports key findings:

Just 22% of Texas eighth-graders earn a degree or credential within six years of their high school graduation.

Sixty percent of Texas students are on grade level in math.

Forty-eight percent of students are on grade level for reading.

By 2036, 70% of jobs in Texas will require a post-secondary credential, such as a college degree or a trade certification.

