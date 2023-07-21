Eye on Politics: Lawmakers react to allegations of mistreatment of migrants

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper's allegations about mistreatment of migrants at the southern border has sparked investigations and condemnation. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has issued a gag order ahead of the impeachment trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton. And the week after state lawmakers passed bills to lower your school property tax bills, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said he wants people to pay less on the city portion of their property tax bill too.

Political reporter Jack Fink has these stories and more in the latest edition of Eye on Politics (July 21).

Every week, CBS News Texas political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. on CBS News Texas.

Border Outrage

Just when it seemed as if a calm had settled over the Texas Capitol after the regular legislative session and two special sessions, controversy has erupted again.

An email from a Texas DPS trooper in Eagle Pass stated officers along the border have been told to push migrants back into the Rio Grande and not to give them water.

The state is investigating the claims after Gov. Greg Abbott and DPS have strongly denied them.

The governor, his Border Czar Mike Banks, the head of Texas DPS and the Texas Military Department released the following joint statement:

CBS News Texas

Since then, the U.S. Department of Justice announced it's looking into the legality of the state's use of concertina wire at the border.

Democratic State Rep. Victoria Neave Criado of Mesquite, who's also Chair of the Mexican American Legislative Caucus, expressed outrage about the situation and said she'd like to see state legislative hearings.

Watch her full interview with Jack below:

Patrick's campaign contributions questioned ahead of Paxton impeachment trial

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said he issued a gag order in the impeachment trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton to help ensure it's impartial.

"I have to protect the jury. I have to keep this a fair trial. The defendant deserves a fair trial," he said in an interview with Jack on Tuesday.

The gag order will keep the senators—who are the jurors in the case—the House of Representatives, Paxton and his attorneys, and witnesses from making statements that would prejudice the trial, threaten a fair trial, and impair the court's ability to maintain a fair and impartial court.

"The reason for the gag order is to get people on both sides to step back and not be talking about this case moving forward or not be leveling any accusations from either side," the lieutenant governor explained.

Paxton has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. The trial begins in September.

The Texas Tribune reported Tuesday morning that Patrick received a $1 million contribution and a $2 million loan from the Defend Texas Liberty PAC, a conservative group that has criticized Paxton's impeachment.

When asked what he would say to Texans who may be concerned about the contribution and loan given his statements for having an impartial trial, Patrick said, "There are people on many sides of this case who contribute to senators and to my campaign. So, we will all take an oath of impartiality and that's not an issue whatsoever. We're going to have a fair trial."

Watch Jack's full interview with Patrick below:

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson wants to lower city portion of property tax bill

After state lawmakers passed a package of bills designed to cut your school property taxes, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said he wants to focus on lowering the city portion of the property tax bill for homeowners and businesses.

"Lowering the tax rate is not enough," Johnson said. "I want to actually deliver actual property relief on the city portion of your tax bill by having your city tax bill lower—have you pay less money in taxes than you paid last year."

This year, the city's property tax rate is 74.58 cents per $100 valuation—a nearly three-cent drop from the year before when it was 77.33 cents per $100 valuation.

It was the city council's largest single-year reduction in four decades.

"We have one of the higher tax rates in the region and in some ways, we're lagging in the region," Mayor Johnson said. "So, I'd like to see Dallas have the lowest rate in the region and so that's our goal."

Of the major cities in Texas, only the City of El Paso has a higher property tax rate at 86.24 cents per $100 valuation.

Watch the full story below:



