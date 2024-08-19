Watch CBS News
Excessive heat warning for North Texas continues with Monday the hottest day of the year

By Scott Padgett

/ CBS Texas

Another day of extreme heat is underway in North Texas, and excessive heat warning remains in place for most of the region. The high temperature of 106 degrees is just shy of a record, but some areas in North Texas could see air temperatures above 108 degrees.

Feels-like temperatures will top 110 degrees.

The high-pressure ridge that has been dominating our weather pattern will shift slightly west on Tuesday, which will allow a cold front to slide into North Texas. 

The front is weak and we do not expect rain, but we should see slightly cooler temperatures, with highs in the low 100s or upper 90s by the middle of the week.

While it will still be hot through the end of the week with feels-like temperatures back up to near 105 degrees, we won't see the dangerously high temperatures of the past few days.

Scott Padgett
Chief Meteorologist Scott Padgett joined CBS 11 in September 2013.

