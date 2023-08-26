Excessive heat warning for North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Record breaking temperatures calls for an excessive heat warning that will continue through Saturday evening. Feels like temperatures could get up to 113 degrees.

The DFW will likely set another temperature record Saturday afternoon. The forecast high is 108 degrees and the current record is 106 degrees.

An isolated shower is possible Saturday afternoon with the increase in moisture. But most of the region will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. There's also another air quality alert for Saturday afternoon and it will be unhealthy outside for sensitive groups.

But next week, several afternoons are expected to be in the 90s thanks to a cold front moving in Sunday. Some of North Texas will get a bit of rain out of the front, but all of us will get a northerly breeze and that delightful drop in temperatures.

Most of the rain looks to be focused south of I-20 and it won't amount to much. Over the next week, rainfall totals will be closer to .25"-.5". Consider yourself lucky if you see any rain at all. The continued lack of significant rainfall also means the elevated fire threat is ongoing.

We continue to watch for development in the eastern Gulf. This will likely bring a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm into the eastern Gulf early next week.

After a few showers through Monday, we dry back out for the rest of the week. Luckily, the cooler air stays until next weekend when the ridge returns to the area.