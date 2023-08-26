Watch CBS News
Local News

Excessive heat warning for North Texas

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

Extreme heat warning just ahead of a cold front moving through North Texas
Extreme heat warning just ahead of a cold front moving through North Texas 02:24

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Record breaking temperatures calls for an excessive heat warning that will continue through Saturday evening. Feels like temperatures could get up to 113 degrees.

download.png

The DFW will likely set another temperature record Saturday afternoon. The forecast high is 108 degrees and the current record is 106 degrees. 

An isolated shower is possible Saturday afternoon with the increase in moisture. But most of the region will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. There's also another air quality alert for Saturday afternoon and it will be unhealthy outside for sensitive groups.

But next week, several afternoons are expected to be in the 90s thanks to a cold front moving in Sunday. Some of North Texas will get a bit of rain out of the front, but all of us will get a northerly breeze and that delightful drop in temperatures.

Most of the rain looks to be focused south of I-20 and it won't amount to much. Over the next week, rainfall totals will be closer to .25"-.5". Consider yourself lucky if you see any rain at all. The continued lack of significant rainfall also means the elevated fire threat is ongoing.

download-2.png

We continue to watch for development in the eastern Gulf. This will likely bring a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm into the eastern Gulf early next week.

download-3.png

After a few showers through Monday, we dry back out for the rest of the week. Luckily, the cooler air stays until next weekend when the ridge returns to the area.

download-4.png
Brittany Rainey
Brittany-Rainey.jpg

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

First published on August 26, 2023 / 8:52 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.