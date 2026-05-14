Watch Live: Human remains discovered in search for 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez in Everman, officials say

Authorities announced Thrusday that human remains have been found during a renewed search for 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez in Everman.

After the announcement of new evidence found in the search for Rodriguez-Alvarez on Wednesday night, authorities went into details about the findings during a news conference.

Rodriguez-Alvarez was last accounted for in October 2022, but his family did not report him missing until March 2023.

His mother, Cindy Rodriguez Singh, was charged with capital murder in connection with his disappearance. She was recently ruled incompetent to stand trial in her son's murder and was sent to a state hospital.

As investigators perused through tips and searched the property where the boy lived with his family, his body was never found.

Despite the fact that cadaver dogs that previously searched the family's home indicated dirt in the family's backyard had the scent of human remains.

Renewed FBI search in the case

On Tuesday, CBS News Texas learned that the FBI, along with the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office, were once again at the property where the family lived. They were seen via CBS Texas Chopper digging in the yard with excavators and shovels, sifting through piles of dirt.

In an interview, Tarrant County District Attorney Phil Sorrells said after two days of a renewed search for Rodriguez-Alvarez, investigators had found something, though its significance wasn't revealed.

Neighbors and the family who currently live in the home have expressed both hope and frustration that Rodriguez-Alvarez will be found.

"He was a kid...he had all his future in front of him," neighbor Jazmine Ramirez said. "It's heavy... to think of ever doing anything like that to a kid."