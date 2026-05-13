Search intensifies at Everman home in case of missing 6‑year‑old Noel Rodriguez Alverez

The search continued on Wednesday at the former home of a little boy missing for more than three years.

Six‑year‑old Noel Rodriguez Alverez was last seen in October 2022, but his family did not report him missing until March 2023.

The investigation ramped up during day three at the home along Wisteria Drive in Everman. Yellow crime scene tape surrounds the property, and additional law enforcement and crime scene units joined the search on Wednesday. Helicopter footage showed crews concentrating on a hole in the backyard.

The boy's mother, Cindy Rodriguez Singh, has been charged with capital murder in connection with his disappearance. She was recently sent to a state hospital after a judge ruled her incompetent.

Crews dig under former concrete slab

Aerial footage showed agents digging in the backyard with excavators and shovels. Four canopies were set up side by side Tuesday, and by Wednesday, two had been moved.

Crews from the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office and the FBI are on site.

Current residents displaced during search

The family now living in the home has been staying at a hotel since Monday and has not been allowed back inside. Amber Duffins has lived there with her mother and 3‑year‑old daughter for the past year and a half.

"It's like watching CSI or something. It's very real with the FBI. The medical examiner was here. We had the City of Everman, the old mayor, they all were here. It's a really big, serious crime," Duffins said.

Duffins said the search hits close to home.

"It's sad. I do therapy for kids with autism, and hearing that he was autistic and disabled, it's like you are supposed to protect them," Duffins said. "I have a daughter myself, so it's just hurtful. My heart goes out to the little boy. He didn't deserve any of this. He's innocent, so I just hope they can find closure for him."

Duffins said this is not the first time investigators have searched the property, but this time they are focusing on the area where a concrete slab once stood.

District attorney's office issues statement

A spokesperson for the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office sent CBS News Texas a statement Wednesday:

"The search for Noel continues. This is part of an active investigation, and we are limited on what we can share at this time. Our office's goal is to always strive for justice."