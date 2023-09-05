ERCOT issues weather watch as triple digits remain in the forecast

Rain chances, lower temps to return this weekend

Rain chances, lower temps to return this weekend

Rain chances, lower temps to return this weekend

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) – ERCOT has issued another weather watch for Texans from Sept. 6-8.

Weather watches go into effect when there are forecasted higher temperatures, higher electrical demand and lower power reserves.

Temperatures this week could be record-breaking, reaching as high as 107 degrees in some parts of North Texas.

A new September peak demand record of 78,459 MW was met on Sept. 4. The previous September record was a peak of 72,370 MW set in 2021.

Grid conditions are expected to be normal and ERCOT doesn't anticipate an energy emergency.

You can track grid conditions here.