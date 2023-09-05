ERCOT issues weather watch as triple digits remain in the forecast
AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) – ERCOT has issued another weather watch for Texans from Sept. 6-8.
Weather watches go into effect when there are forecasted higher temperatures, higher electrical demand and lower power reserves.
Temperatures this week could be record-breaking, reaching as high as 107 degrees in some parts of North Texas.
A new September peak demand record of 78,459 MW was met on Sept. 4. The previous September record was a peak of 72,370 MW set in 2021.
Grid conditions are expected to be normal and ERCOT doesn't anticipate an energy emergency.
You can track grid conditions here.
