Heat advisory in effect for North Texas Tuesday through Wednesday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Brace yourself for some dangerous heat this week, but big changes are ahead, starting this weekend.

A heat advisory is in effect from noon today through 9 p.m. Wednesday. Feels-like temperatures will be between 105 and 110 degrees.

Protect yourself from the heat. Drink plenty of water and take breaks while outdoors.

We'll see mostly sunny skies today. Most of North Texas will be dry today. Tonight, we'll see mostly clear skies and low temperatures in the low 80s.

On Wednesday, we'll see mostly sunny skies and a slight chance of showers and storms as a front drops toward our area near the Red River. Rain chances are around 10-20%.

Also, our high temperature on Wednesday will be near a record high. In fact, our record high temperature is 104 degrees set back in 2012. Our forecast high temp is 103 degrees, so we'll be close.

Thursday and Friday will both feature near-record high temperatures and potential Weather Alerts due to the dangerous heat.

Our forecast high on Thursday is 106 degrees. Our current record high is 104 degrees set back in 2012.

And our forecast high on Friday is 107 degrees. Our current record high temperature is 100 degrees set back in 1998.

Big changes are on the way with a cold front, starting this weekend.

By Saturday, a cold front will slide in from the north, giving way to a slight chance of showers and storms (20%). High temperatures will drop into the upper 90s.

On Sunday, highs will be in the mid to upper 90s with a slight chance of rain.

Then, by Monday, we could see even higher rain chances by Monday afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid 90s.