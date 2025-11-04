Watch CBS News
Local News

Election Day in North Texas starts out cool, warms to the upper 70s

By
Lauren Bostwick
Meteorologist Lauren Bostwick joined the First Alert Weather Team as the weekend meteorologist in June of 2025. Tune in for her forecast during weekend morning shows starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday morning.
Read Full Bio
Lauren Bostwick

/ CBS Texas

Tuesday morning is a repeat of Monday in North Texas with a cool start to the day and a warmer afternoon.

The weather will be mild at lunch with a forecast of 71 degrees. That should be the high for this time of the year, but the high will be above average at 78 degrees around 3 p.m. Expect sunny skies and gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon and early evening.

download.png
CBS News Texas

A ridge of high pressure is influencing the weather pattern across North Texas this week, meaning there will be a lot of sunshine and above-average temperatures. For instance, tomorrow's high is expected to reach into the low 80s.

The warmer-than-average trend won't last too much longer as two cold fronts will move through this weekend. Friday, a weak front will pass through North Texas, knocking temperatures down a couple of degrees but the strongest front is expected on Saturday night. 

This system will usher in a colder air mass, allowing highs Sunday to only reach into the mid-60s. As for rainfall, conditions look to stay dry over the next 10 days. 

download-1.png
CBS News Texas

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue