Election Day in North Texas starts out cool, warms to the upper 70s

Tuesday morning is a repeat of Monday in North Texas with a cool start to the day and a warmer afternoon.

The weather will be mild at lunch with a forecast of 71 degrees. That should be the high for this time of the year, but the high will be above average at 78 degrees around 3 p.m. Expect sunny skies and gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon and early evening.

CBS News Texas

A ridge of high pressure is influencing the weather pattern across North Texas this week, meaning there will be a lot of sunshine and above-average temperatures. For instance, tomorrow's high is expected to reach into the low 80s.

The warmer-than-average trend won't last too much longer as two cold fronts will move through this weekend. Friday, a weak front will pass through North Texas, knocking temperatures down a couple of degrees but the strongest front is expected on Saturday night.

This system will usher in a colder air mass, allowing highs Sunday to only reach into the mid-60s. As for rainfall, conditions look to stay dry over the next 10 days.