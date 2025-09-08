Fort Worth's new Police Chief Eddie Garcia to earn $306,000 annually, offer letter shows

Eddie Garcia will earn $306,000 a year as Fort Worth's new police chief, slightly less than his pay in Austin, according to an offer letter obtained by CBS News Texas.

The offer letter from Fort Worth's city manager Jay Chapa says Garcia will be paid $306,000 annually, or $147.12 per hour. The offer included $10,000 relocation fee.

If Garcia were to leave within the first year of his employment, he would be required to repay 100% the relocation fee. If he were to leave within the second year, he would have to repay 50% of the relocation fee.

Before Garcia announced his "retirement" from law enforcement, leaving the Dallas Police Department for an assistant city management role in Austin, the City of Dallas agreed to pay him $306,440.40 annually, or the highest salary for a police chief of a Texas city with a population of over one million. Garcia led the Dallas Police Department from 2020 to 2024.

Garcia began working as an assistant city manager overseeing public safety in Austin on November 4 at a rate of $327,000 annually. In August, Fort Worth announced Garcia would be its new police chief.

Garcia's first day as Fort Worth's Police Chief is September 22.

Garcia brings outside perspective, swift action plan

Garcia doesn't take over police departments to keep things the same — and he's not shy about saying so.

As Fort Worth's newly appointed police chief, Garcia brings experience from leading departments in San Jose and Dallas. He has made it clear that his priorities are unchanged: reduce crime, boost morale, and build trust with the community. But he's not waiting months to act.

Fort Worth's search for new police chief

The city began its search for a new police chief earlier this year after former Chief Neil Noakes announced his retirement. Last month, officials named four finalists: Garcia, interim Fort Worth Police Chief Robert Alldredge, former Dallas Police Deputy Chief Vernon Hale III, and Los Angeles Police Deputy Chief Emada Tingirides. Tingirides later withdrew from consideration.

Garcia's appointment follows a six-month search process and has sparked both praise and criticism from community members and leaders.