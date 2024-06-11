Dallas promises Eddie Garcia he will be the highest paid police chief in Texas, earning over $300,000 annually

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia becomes highest paid chief in the state

DALLAS - Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia will be the highest paid police chief in Texas – earning over $300,000 annually and possibly even getting a pay raise to remain the top earner.

A letter, obtained by CBS News Texas, from interim City Manager Kimberly Tolbert to Garcia says he will be paid $306,440.40 annually or the highest salary for a police chief of a Texas city with a population of over one million.

The letter says that if a police chief of a Texas city with a population of over one million receives a higher salary than Garcia's, his salary will be increased to a higher salary.

Garcia will also receive a retention incentive of $10,000 every six months during his tenure as chief, according to the letter.

He agreed to stay as chief through at least May of 2027 and to help the city choose its next chief when the time comes.

This spring, rumors swirled around about other Texas cities wanting Garcia as their chief of police.

CBS News Texas previously reported that Houston was courting Garcia to take over its police department, after the recent departure of its chief.

There was also speculation that Austin would be interested in pulling Garcia away; former Dallas city manager TC Broadnax, who brought Garcia to DPD in 2020, was recently hired as Austin's city manager.

Despite those rumors, Dallas leaders spoke out about wanting to keep Garcia – Mayor Eric Johnson even called him the best police chief in the country.

Born in Puerto Rico, Garcia was appointed to the position in 2021 and is the first Latino to serve as Dallas police chief in the department's 140-year history, according to the DPD website.