Medical examiner identifies toddler killed in East Oak Cliff: "A heartbreaking and unacceptable loss"

An East Oak Cliff neighborhood is grieving tonight after a heartbreaking tragedy involving a toddler.

Hemphill Drive was noticeably quieter on Friday as neighbors tried to come to terms with a tragic loss.

Hector Gomez lives just a few homes away from where Dallas police say a 2-year-old was shot and killed Thursday afternoon. The medical examiner identified the child as Kyhree McDonald.

"It's strange to hear something like this happened, and so close. In reality, we haven't seen anything like this before," Gomez said. "Who's not going to feel sad? It's traumatic thinking about it, why it happened, or what could have happened?"

Police describe ongoing investigation

Police said the toddler suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital, where the child later died.

In a statement, Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux called the death "a heartbreaking and unacceptable loss."

"The death of a two-year-old is a senseless tragedy," Comeaux said. "As this investigation continues, we are committed to determining exactly what happened and ensuring accountability where it is warranted."

Family declines to speak publicly

On Friday, CBS News Texas spoke with the child's mother, but she declined to comment.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and they are working to determine whether any charges will be filed.

"I am so sorry for the loss of the baby," said Gomez. "It's terrible."