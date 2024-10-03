Dry pattern, unseasonably warm temperatures remain in the North Texas forecast

With slightly higher moisture levels in place Thursday morning, low temperatures across North Texas were a bit more mild with several locations being in the 60s to lower 70s.

However, there will still be a sunny to mostly sunny day with high temperatures warming 10 degrees above average. The high temperature of 93 degrees on Thursday is more like early September high temperatures than early October.

All eyes are on the Gulf of Mexico for an area of low pressure that has a low chance of development into a tropical cyclone over the next seven-day period.

The tropics are active across the Atlantic Ocean with Kirk at major hurricane status and Leslie looking to develop into a hurricane in the next few days. Check out the amazing structure of each storm on the visible satellite:

Thankfully, both storms remain out of the open water and shouldn't affect any land masses.

North Texans might be wondering where the rain is – it will remain dry Thursday and through the end of the week as the mid-level high pressure remains in control.

There is a small chance for rain in southeast counties on Saturday thanks to a little weakness on the south side of the high-pressure ridge. However, the chance is for isolated showers so don't get your hopes up for a return of much-needed rain.

The fall air is creeping back but very slowly next week as a dry front passes through Monday and into Tuesday. Don't expect a big blast of cooler air behind the front. However, temperatures will cool down to highs in the mid-80s which is closer to the average high of 82 to 81 degrees.

