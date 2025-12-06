Thousands attend to Dallas Holiday Parade. "It's a special time of joy"

Thousands of North Texans traveled from across the metroplex to attend the Dallas Holiday Parade on Saturday.

With over 3,000 dancers, 20 marching bands, and 29 giant inflatable balloons, the 2025 parade was just as magical as past years.

"We're excited to see Santa Claus and the inflatables," sisters Sophia and Luna said. "Decorating my Christmas tree and spending time with family."

The parade puts the heart of Dallas on full display. For some young parade goers, it's a time to be with loved ones.

"I really like that I get to be with family and friends, and that's why me and my friends are having a sleepover tonight, so we can spend more time," said friends Charlie and Aubrey.

Getting a peek at some classic characters was a highlight for cousins Sofia, Foster and Piper, too.

"The Star Wars that just came by," they said. "I liked it because it was a mix of Star Wars and Christmas."

Organizers said months of preparation go into planning the event, and they are hoping to make next year's parade bigger and better.

"Dallas is a city that continues to reinvent itself, and I feel privileged to be a part of that tradition where things continue to change and develop to include new people, new cultures, new traditions," Jeffrey Giles said.

Giles has been leading the parade for years.

"I just think it's a special time of joy and fun for the holidays," he said.