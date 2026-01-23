Denton prepares for winter storm as rain, freezing temps raise safety concerns across North Texas

Denton residents woke up to a rainy Friday morning, creating wet roads and raising concerns ahead of the winter storm.

As Lawrence Arledge prepares his own home, he's also helping his sister in North Carolina get ready for the incoming arctic blast.

"The main worry is the ice; the cold weather is okay," said Arledge. "The thing that's on my mind is the, what was it 2021, when we had the really cold down to two-degree weather, and the power was out at my house for almost of three days, so that's a concern."

Last‑minute store runs underway

With hours winding down before the storm's strongest impact, residents across Denton are making last-minute trips to the store.

"I went to the grocery store, I got some essentials, some batteries, some things to just stay safe and warm," said Niray Hartford, who recently moved to Texas from upstate New York.

City crews brace for hazards

Denton city officials say road crews and power teams will work around the clock to respond to any issues that may arise. The city says freezing bridges and overpasses remain a major concern, along with the risk of burst pipes as temperatures continue to fall.

"We have closed our libraries, rec centers, and our animal shelter to the public for the weekend. We want to ensure that people are staying off the roadways," said Dustin Sternbeck, the chief communication officer with the city of Denton. "Open up those cabinet doors, drip your faucets, cover the outside spigots, and then, you know, ensure that you have some of those home emergency kits just in case."

Sternbeck says because of the rain, crews will begin sanding and salting the roads on Friday.

Community urged to stay home

"Just stay off the road, stay in your home, and just take care of what you can't take care of," Hartford said.

As the community braces for what's ahead, residents are praying for the best.

"The lord will watch over us," said Arledge. "I think we just have to use wisdom and be ready."