Defense, prosecution rest in federal trial for Prairieland ICE facility shooting

On Tuesday, the 11th day of the federal trial for the alleged attack on the Prairieland detention center in Alvarado last July, both the defense and prosecution have rested.

Nine men and women are on trial, facing a variety of federal charges, accused of being part of a "North Texas antifa cell."

According to court documents, the group attacked the ICE facility, setting off fireworks, vandalizing property, and shooting at police officers who responded. One officer was struck in the neck with a bullet and survived. Charges include attempted murder, aiding terrorists and weapons charges. Those supporting the defendants have called those charges outrageous, saying the defendants were there protesting ICE and that the government has gone overboard to send a message.

The prosecution rested on Tuesday, followed by all nine defense teams.

In the two and a half weeks since the trial began, the government has called 51 witnesses and tried to link the defendants to antifa.

The final day of testimony ended with two FBI agents walking through some of the digital evidence, including text messages between Zachary Evetts and his wife discussing various protests he had attended in 2021 and 2022.

In one exchange, Evetts sent a photo of ten people dressed in black clothing and masks with the message, "These people are scary." Her reply read, "Antifa thugs. Ruining our country." On cross-examination, the agent admitted the couple was likely joking with each other. "It did seem like sarcasm to me," said Agent Clark Wiethorn.

Jurors also read several Twitter posts by the Emma Golden Book Club, which was run by Savanna Batten. The government has asserted that the book club was a recruiting tool for antifa members, with anarchist and anti-police literature commonly shared. Batten has maintained that the book club is just that: a monthly gathering open to the public.

Other testimonies have included witnesses admitting to helping set off fireworks, spray-painting employee vehicles and being present when surveillance cameras were damaged. Additional cooperating witnesses described a pre-protest "gear check" meeting and efforts to help alleged shooter Benjamin Song evade capture.

The jury has gone home for the night and closing arguments for both sides will be heard on Wednesday.