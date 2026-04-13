Man found fatally shot in southeast Dallas, police say

The Dallas Police Department is investigating after a man was found fatally shot early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to South Buckner Boulevard near Bruton Road around 2:30 a.m. They found the man, who remains unidentified as of publication. The department said he died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and was announced by the department as a homicide investigation. Anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective Lauren Swanson by calling (469) 934-5776 or by emailing laurent.swanson@dallaspolice.gov.

Other shootings over the weekend

This shooting happened hours after a shooting unfolded in Duncanville. Police there said that incident left one person dead and another seriously wounded. A suspect was arrested nearby and charged with murder. Duncanville Police said more charges may be forthcoming.

In Fort Worth on Saturday, gunfire erupted after an argument at a family gathering, leaving five people injured. Police said it happened around 10:45 p.m. that night along Shackleford Street. All five victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. A suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. That investigation is also ongoing.