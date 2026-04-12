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Shooting at a family gathering leaves multiple people injured, Fort Worth police say

By
S.E. Jenkins
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
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S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

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A shooting at a family gathering in Fort Worth on Saturday left multiple people injured after an argument escalated into gunfire, police said.

Officers were called to the 5200 block of Shackleford Street, where several individuals were treated for injuries. Investigators say a family dispute led to two individuals opening fire, striking multiple victims.

Police said a suspect has been identified, but is not yet in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

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