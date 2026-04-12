Man charged after deadly shooting in Duncanville, police say

A man is in jail after an overnight shooting in Duncanville that officials said left one person dead and another in the hospital.

The Duncanville Police Department said it happened around midnight along South Main Street, near West Wheatland Road. Officers said they were called to the scene and found a man facing multiple gunshot wounds near the front entrance of the business. An address provided in a news release identifies the business as the Red Bird Lanes bowling alley. The victim, who remains unidentified as of publication, was taken to a hospital for treatment where he later died.

Officers also said second victim arrived at the hospital later. That victim remains in serious but stable condition and is expected to survive.

Duncanville Police said witnesses reported the suspect, identified as Torry Ray Smith, ran away from the scene after the shooting. Officers then set up a perimeter to search the area and launched a drone to help find him. Smith was located just a few blocks away, and police said they recovered the weapon they believe was used in the shooting near where he was arrested.

Smith is now charged with murder and is being held in jail. Duncanville Police say more charges may be forthcoming.

Anyone who can offer more information about the shooting is asked to speak with Detective K. Welling by calling (972) 707-3831, or by calling the department's Criminal Investigations Division at (972) 780-5037.