Driver in deadly east Dallas crash charged with intoxication manslaughter

A driver is facing charges after the Dallas Police Department said he killed two people in a crash early Sunday morning.

Police said the crash happened near the intersection of Military Parkway and North Jim Miller Road just after 2 a.m. The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Isaac Chacon, crashed into another car. The department said he was stopped by witnesses before officers took him into custody.

Dallas Police said one person in the other car died at the scene, while the other victim was taken to a hospital, but later died.

Chacon is now charged with two counts each of intoxication manslaughter and collision involving death. Further details about the crash and the victims were not immediately available.