DART president and CEO Nadine Lee is stepping down

The president and CEO of Dallas Area Rapid Transit is stepping down after deciding not to extend her current contract, according to a news release.

Nadine Lee has led DART since July 2021, but she told the board Tuesday night in a closed-door session that her decision to resign was made after reflecting on the agency's progress and future.

"It has been the honor of my career to lead this extraordinary organization and to work alongside more than 3,800 dedicated employees who move North Texas forward every day," Lee said in a statement. "Together, we navigated one of the most challenging periods in transit history and emerged stronger, more focused, and better positioned to serve our growing region."

That challenging period included six DART member cities (Plano, Farmers Branch, Irving, Addison, Highland Park and University Park) seeking to withdraw from the transit service. However, in February, DART approved a funding compromise that was aimed at keeping those cities in the system.

As a result, the cities of Farmers Branch, Irving and Plano decided to cancel their vote to leave DART. The cities of Addison, Highland Park and University Park will move forward with the withdrawal elections in May.

Through the new governance overhaul of DART, the transit service hopes to continue to repair its relationship with all 13 of its member cities.

Following Lee's resignation announcement, Board Chair Randal Bryant thanked her for her leadership.

"Nadine stepped into this role at a very challenging moment for the transit industry and helped guide DART through recovery while setting a clear strategic direction for the future," Bryant said.

Lee said she'll remain focused on continuing to create a better foundation for DART's work as she prepares her departure.

DART said its recruitment process to find a new leader will begin immediately.